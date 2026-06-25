19-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Found Dead In Well; Family Suspect Murder By In-Laws In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old newlywed woman was found in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. Her maternal family has accused her husband and father-in-law of murder, and they staged a road blockade demanding an FIR.

A sensation was created in Tikri village, under the jurisdiction of Bhagwan Police Station in Chhatarpur district.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Uma Ahirwar (19), wife of Narendra Ahirwar, a resident of Tikri village.

Upon receiving the information, Bhagwan Station House Officer (SHO) Surbhi Sharma arrived at the scene with a police team, had the body retrieved from the well, and conducted the inquest proceedings.

Subsequently, the body was sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

The deceased's maternal family has accused her husband and father-in-law of murder.

Angered by the failure to register an FIR, the relatives staged a road blockade at the hospital intersection, disrupting traffic for some time.

Relatives claim that Uma was murdered and her body was dumped in the well. Agitated, the family demanded the immediate registration of an FIR against the accused.

Upon receiving the news of the road blockade, Badamalhara SHO Arvind Singh Dangi arrived at the spot and counselled the family. The relatives called off the blockade after police officials assured them of an impartial investigation and appropriate action.

The deceased's father has alleged that his daughter was murdered and her body thrown into a well.

He has demanded strict action after registering a murder case against her husband and father-in-law.

Bhagwan SHO Surbhi Sharma stated that the police arrived at the scene following information about a woman's body being found in a well in Tikri village.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and the post-mortem report. Father levels serious allegations