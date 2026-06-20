Bike Learning Session Turns Into Tragedy: Teen Critically Injured, Two Others Hurt In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was critically injured while learning to ride a bike after she lost control and crashed into a tree in Chhatarpur.

She fell onto the road and suffered injuries to her head, face, and legs. Two other children riding on the bike were also injured.

The accident took place near Pipaura village under the Matguwan police station area in Chhatarpur.

The injured girl was immediately admitted to the district hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Two others were also injured in the accident; however, as their injuries were minor, they were sent home after receiving local treatment.

According to reports, the injured girl is identified as Ragni Adivasi (15), a resident of Nivariya.

Her mother, Neema Adivasi, stated that Ragni was learning to ride the bike near Pipaura village around 8 am on Saturday. Suddenly, the bike went out of control, and she fell onto the road.

Following the accident, family members and villagers present at the scene rushed to her aid.

The critically injured girl was brought to the District Hospital in a private vehicle.

Doctors report deep injuries to her head and face, and there is a suspected minor fracture in her leg. Other injuries are being examined and treated.

Ragni is undergoing treatment in the women's ward of the District Hospital. Her condition is being closely monitored by the medical team.

Villagers observe that a lack of safety precautions and the absence of supervision by an experienced person while learning to ride are major causes of such accidents.

Meanwhile, doctors have also advised exercising caution and using safety gear when learning to operate a vehicle.