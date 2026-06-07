Two Women, Teen Girl Steal Silver Anklets Worth ₹26k From Jewellery Shop In Chhatarpur; Incident Caught on CCTV | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage showing two women and a teen girl stealing silver anklets from a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur has surfaced on social media on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Satia town of Chhatarpur district.

Here, a shop became the target of a theft after two women and a teenage girl allegedly stole silver anklets worth around ₹26,000 while pretending to be customers.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

FP Photo

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#WATCH | Caught On CCTV: Two Women, Teen Girl Steal Silver Anklets Worth ₹26,000 From Jewellery Shop in Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/vLxCK3r9sX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 7, 2026

It is said that the theft took place around 5:40 pm on June 5 at a jewellery shop owned by Gaurav Soni near Bharat Mata Chowk in Satia.

The 3 accused entered the shop posing as customers and asked to see different designs of silver anklets.

As the shopkeeper displayed several pairs, they allegedly distracted him through conversation.

Taking advantage of the situation, one woman reportedly hid a pair of silver anklets in her clothes, while another quickly stuffed a second pair in her purse.

The teenage girl allegedly assisted them by keeping the shopkeeper engaged in conversation.

After spending some time in the shop, the trio left without making any purchase.

The theft came to light when the shopkeeper checked his stock and found two pairs of silver anklets missing.

He then reviewed the CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the women hiding the jewellery and leaving the shop.

Shop owner Gaurav Soni said the stolen anklets were worth approximately ₹26,000. He immediately informed the police.

Based on the CCTV footage, police have registered a case and launched a search operation to identify and trace the accused.