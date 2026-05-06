CCTV: Youth Trespasses Saree Shop After Owner Steps Out For Lunch, Steals ₹15K From Cash Box In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught trespassing and stealing money from the cash box at a saree shop in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The theft was reported at the shop in Harpalpur on Tuesday.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the shop. The accused youth barged in the shop, checked around to confirm there is no one around and opened the cash box. He stole Rs 15,300 and fled.

According to reports, Rajiv Rusiya—a resident of the Old Galla Mandi area—operates a saree shop from his own home. He left the shop unattended for a short while to have lunch at his residence nearby.

Seizing this opportunity, an unidentified youth barged in the shop.

It is reported that the youth first conducted a recce in the area shop; finding no one in sight, he proceeded directly to the cash counter. It seems he knew where the cash box was kept. Within just a few minutes, he extracted ₹15,300 from the counter and fled the scene.

Man Caught Tress-passing, Stealing Money From The Cash Box Of A Saree Shop At Harpalpur In Chhatarpur#MPNews | #MadhyaPradesh | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/k7a77NvDEI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 6, 2026

When Rajiv Rusiya returned to the shop, he noticed that the lock on the cash counter was open. Upon checking inside, he discovered that the cash was missing. He immediately reviewed the CCTV footage, in which the youth can be clearly seen committing the theft.

Alarmed by the incident, the shopkeeper immediately rushed to the Harpalpur Police Station and filed a formal complaint. Subsequently, joined by other local traders, he demanded swift action from the police.

The police have registered a case, and efforts are currently underway to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage. Officials have stated that the accused will be apprehended shortly.

Major Incidents Have Occurred Previously

Local traders noted that a few months ago, a major theft had also taken place at a jewelry shop in Harpalpur. Bike-borne miscreants had broken into the shop and looted approximately 40 bags filled with gold and silver ornaments; however, that case remains unsolved to this day.

The continuous rise in theft incidents has created an atmosphere of fear among both traders and the general public. They have demanded that the administration increase patrolling in the area and strengthen security arrangements.