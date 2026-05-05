Youth Trespasses Chhatarpur Govt School, Vandalise Toilets & Flees-- Caught On CCTV

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of vandalism was reported at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday. Toilet seats, urinals and washbasins were damaged when the student and staff arrived the next day.

The incident happened at Government Higher Secondary School located within the Garhimalhara police station area.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the school. It shows a youth jumping off the boundary wall to enter the school campus, conducting a quick reccie to ensure no guard is present. He was on campus for 15 to 20 minutes. The CCTV clip further shows him jumping off the gate to exit.

School principal Umashankar Agarwal filed a report at the police station. He said that the accused youth targeted the campus earlier as well, when he damaged the taps and other fixtures. He said the management installed CCTV cameras on the campus because of this incident.

Acting on a complaint filed by the principal, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Principal Umashankar Agarwal, in his complaint, stated that the incident occurred after school hours. Due to the summer season, the school timings have been scheduled from 7:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The incident took place around 5:08 PM, when a youth trespassed on the school, broke the lock of the toilet, and proceeded to vandalise the area using a stone; his actions were clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

Following the incident, the principal submitted a formal complaint to the police, accompanied by the CCTV footage. The police have registered a case and have started a probe to apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, the station in-charge (TI), Rita Singh, stated that an investigation is currently underway based on the CCTV footage. The search for the accused is ongoing, and he is expected to be arrested shortly.

The recurring incidents of vandalism have created an atmosphere of concern among both the school administration and the local residents.