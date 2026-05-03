Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cyber Room Of Morena Collectorate Late Night; Computers, Documents Burnt-- VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Morena District Collectorate on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The blaze erupted at the Web IG branch located in the new building of the District Collectorate. Paper files and computers containing important documents were destroyed in the fire.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a short circuit, which soon engulfed the internet cyber room of the branch. Computers, CPU, monitor and important documents were burnt.

It is said that there was a sudden short circuit in the power service line during the night, which sparked the fire in the connected electronic devices. Smoke started and the fire spread in no time. The night staff and watchmen on the spot noticed the flames and picked up extinguishers to douse the flames.

Their promptness prevented the flames from spreading to other rooms, averting a major accident. They informed the fire station, and the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Massive fire breaks out at cyber room of #MorenaCollectorate; computers, important documents destroyed pic.twitter.com/MCLM37YxAU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 3, 2026

Collectorate Fire: Accident or Planned?

ADM Ashwani Kumar Rawat and other officials reached the collectorate in the night and inspected the spot.

ADM Ashwani Kumar Rawat said that a major loss was averted due to vigilance of the night staff. He said that the fire was immediately brought under control and the fire brigade brought the situation back to normal. At present, the damage is being assessed. The administration has ordered an investigation to ascertain if there was a short circuit or if the security system was breached. He assured necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such fire incidents in the future.

Fire at a significant government office has raised questions on the security arrangements, causing concerns on if the fire was planned or it was an accident.