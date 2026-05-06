Burqa-Clad Woman Steals 20g Gold From Jewellery Shop In Morena, Caught On CCTV | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of daytime theft at Sarafa market in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district came to light where a woman in burqa, with face completely covered, made away with 20 grams of gold.

According to information, the incident occurred at Rathi Jewellers. The woman entered the shop posing as a customer with a burqa on. Her face was completely covered with a white cloth and eyes with sunglasses. This made it difficult to identify her.

Acting like a real customer, the woman asked the shopkeeper to show her different designs of gold jewellery.

Trusting her, the shop displayed several ornaments. The woman examined the jewellery for a long time and continued talking to the shopkeeper.

As soon as the shopkeeper moved briefly to another counter to bring additional items, the woman took advantage of the situation.

She swiftly picked up a packet of gold ornaments kept in front of her. The packet reportedly contained around 20 grams of gold.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#WATCH | Woman In Burqa Poses As Customer, Steals 20 Grams Of Gold From Jewellery Shop In #Morena; CCTV Captures Incident#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/GAFJMlA67t — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 6, 2026

After committing the theft, the woman walked out of the shop without purchasing anything.

It was only after she left that the shopkeeper felt something unusual about her behaviour. When he checked the jewellery stock, he found one packet missing.

He then checked the CCTV footage installed in the shop, which clearly showed the entire sequence of events.

Although the incident has been captured on camera, identifying the accused remains a challenge as her face was fully covered.

The victim trader has lodged a complaint at the City Kotwali police station. Confirming the incident, Kotwali TI Amit Bhadauria said that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify the woman using CCTV footage.

Following the incident, traders in the Sarafa market have expressed serious concerns over safety and demanded increased police patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.