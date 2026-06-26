Woman Accuses Constable Of Beating Her With Plastic Pipe After Seeking Help To Trace Daughter In MP's Morena-- VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused a constable of beating her with a plastic pipe after she approached the police for help in tracing her daughter in Morena on Friday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows an argument taking place, after which a police constable is seen stepping in with a plastic pipe and allegedly hitting the woman.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Woman Accuses Constable Of Beating Her With Plastic Pipe After She Sought Help To Trace Daughter In MP's Morena#MadhyaPradesh #Morena #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/sGVSaMCXXS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 26, 2026

The incident took place in Kharagpur village under the Noorabad police station area.

The woman, identified as Usha Jatav, alleged that two youths from her village had taken her adult daughter away. She had earlier filed a complaint in Gurugram, but no action was taken as her daughter is an adult.

After learning that her daughter had returned to the village, Usha and her husband approached the Noorabad police station and requested help. She claimed that despite making several visits, no action was taken on her complaint.

According to Usha, a few days later, police personnel came to her house and asked her to accompany them to the police station. When she asked the reason, they allegedly behaved rudely. She claimed that during the argument, a constable beat her with a plastic pipe.

A video of the alleged assault has surfaced and is being widely shared on social media.

Following the incident, Usha reached the office of the Superintendent of Police and submitted a written complaint, demanding action against the constable. She has also sought a fair investigation into the matter.

The police have not yet issued a detailed statement on the allegations. The viral video has sparked discussion in the district over the conduct of police personnel.