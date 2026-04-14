Woman Abducted From Bus Stand, Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Datia; Returns Home After Six Years

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Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped repeatedly on pretext of marriage in Datia.

A case has been registered against the accused after the girl returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

She was kisnapped from the bus stand in Datia in 2020 and was kept captive for years by a man who promised to marry her.

The woman recently returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family, following which a police case has been registered against the accused.

According to police, the woman reached home on Monday and informed her family about the incident.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case on Tuesday against the accused, identified as Jitendra Ahirwar, who is also her neighbor. Police have started searching for him.

The victim, a resident of Parasari village, told police that the accused had been talking to her since 2017 as they lived in the same neighborhood. On February 3, 2020, when she reached the Datia bus stand for studies, the accused allegedly forced her into a Bolero vehicle and took her to Jhansi.

She alleged that the accused kept her in a hotel in Jhansi and forced physical relations on her. Later, he reportedly took her to Prayagraj, where she was kept in a room for about five months. During this time, she was not allowed to go outside and was beaten whenever she resisted.

After some time, the accused again took her to Jhansi and allegedly kept her in a rented room for several months, where he continued to assault her. The woman said he did not allow her to keep a mobile phone and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

Later, the accused left her at a hostel in Gwalior, introducing himself as her brother to arrange her stay there. She alleged that he continued to visit the hostel and threatened and assaulted her from time to time.

According to the woman, despite repeatedly asking, the accused never married her. Recently, when she learned that her family had filed a missing complaint, she returned home and told them everything.

After this, the family approached the police station and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections related to abduction, assault, illegal confinement, physical violence and criminal intimidation.

Officials said efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused.