TI Booked For Rape In MP's Gwalior, Accused Of Physically Exploiting Widow on Marriage Pretext |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A TI posted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has been booked for rape after a woman alleged that he established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her on Sunday night.

According to reports, the Jhansi Road Police Station registered an FIR for rape against Inspector Rupesh Sharma, who is currently posted at the Tighra Police Training School. The accused inspector is married and has children, whereas the victim is a widow and is nine months pregnant. The woman arrived at the police station late at night to file the FIR.

Friendship over social media

The woman stated that her husband passed away six years ago and that she has a child. She became acquainted with Inspector Rupesh Sharma through social media. The woman alleged that the inspector promised to marry her and subsequently had physical relations with her multiple times.

However, when the woman became pregnant, she pressured Rupesh to marry her. At this point, he began to evade the issue. The woman then contacted Rupesh's family members, only to discover that he was already married and had children.

Threats upon confrontation

After the truth came to light, the woman confronted him, but the accused responded by threatening her. Following this, the woman went to the Jhansi Road Police Station and submitted a written complaint.

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Rape case filed

The Station In-charge investigated the matter and apprised senior officials of the situation. Following the preliminary inquiry, a case of rape was registered against the accused inspector late Sunday night, around 12:00 AM.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter. The police have stated that a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and an investigation has been initiated.