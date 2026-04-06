MP News: Woman Raped By MPSC Aspirant On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: Minor Classmate Rapes 14-Year-Old In Gwalior; Sent To Juvenile Home | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an MPSC aspirant on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The accused sexually exploited her multiple times, falsely promising that he would marry her after his MPSC exams.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Kulbhushan Rahul, son of Lakhan Lal Rahul, a resident of Sikanderpur Bhander, Datia.

Accused Kallan Jatav and two other friends went to see the girl in front of a mall near Gwalior Railway Station. The duo exchanged numbers and started talking to each other over phone.

Trust gradually deepened, and the lover, Kulbhushan Rahul, invited her to a rented room in the Naka Chandrabani area and, under the pretext of marriage, raped her. He continued to exploit her physically. Each time, a promise of marriage was made, each time a new excuse was made, and each time, trust was betrayed.

Promise Broken, Accused Threatens Victim with Death

Accused Kulbhushan kept saying that he was preparing for MPSC, he will marry her after the exam, but his lie was exposed when the girl came to know that the accused was engaged to another girl. When the girl protested and pressured him to marry her, the accused flatly refused and said that if she asked for marriage again, he would kill her.

The victim of deception, physical abuse and threats finally reached the Jhansi Road police station and lodged a complaint.

In this case, Jhansi Road Police Station in-charge Shakti Singh Yadav said that a case has been registered and the accused is being searched. The accused is still absconding; he will be caught soon. A police team is conducting raids in search of the accused.