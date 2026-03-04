 MP News: NRI’s Wife Raped By Father-In-Law While She Was Alone At Home In Gwalior
MP News: NRI's Wife Raped By Father-In-Law While She Was Alone At Home In Gwalior

A 28-year-old woman in Gwalior has accused her 58-year-old father-in-law of rape, alleging he entered her room at night and assaulted her while she was alone at home. She claimed her in-laws pressured her to stay silent. After being left at her parents’ house by her husband, she filed a complaint at Maharajpura police station.

article-image
MP News: NRI’s Wife Alleges Sexual Assault By Father-In-Law In Gwalior | AI-Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 28-year-old women allegedly raped by her father-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident took place at around 1 o'clock in the night, her father-in-law entered her bedroom, gagged her when she protested, raped her and fled.

The victim informed her mother-in-law and husband about the incident, but was asked to remain silent.

A 28-year-old newlywed woman from Gwalior's Maharajpura police station area has filed a complaint that she was married to a Maharajpura resident in September 2023. Her husband works abroad and comes home twice a year, while the woman lives with her in-laws in Gwalior.

According to the police report, the husband had come to Gwalior. He had gone out with his aunt at night. Meanwhile, the woman was sleeping in her room. At around 1 o'clock in the night, she felt some movement on her body. When she opened her eyes, she saw that her father-in-law was present on the bed and was doing indecent acts with her.

When she tried to protest and make noise, it is alleged that her father-in-law gagged her and raped her after threatening to kill her.

article-image

According to the victim, the father-in-law continued to hover around her and tried to misbehave again, due to which she remained in constant fear and stress.

The next morning, the victim told the whole story to her mother-in-law and husband, but it is alleged that both of them asked her to remain silent citing family honour. The husband also assured her that he would soon take her abroad with him.

The victim informed her parents about the incident and she reached Maharajpura police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case on the complaint.

