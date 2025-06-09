With 21 Cubs, Tigress T2 Contributed To Panna Feline Population | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after tigress T2 died, Panna forest reserve officials recall its contribution to increasing the feline population with fondness. By the time it died on May 28 at the ripe age of 19, the highest of any free ranging feline, T2 had given birth to 21 cubs in seven litters which is a record of sorts.

Panna Tiger Reserve officials say Tiger T1 was brought in from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on March 4, 2009, when the big cat was on the brink of extinction here. Tigress T2 was relocated the same year. The two animals together produced the above mentioned 21 cubs.

The first litter of four cubs came along in October 2010 followed by three cubs in the second litter in 2012. T2’s third litter comprised four cubs while the fourth litter had three. The fifth and the sixth litter had two cubs each and its last litter, the seventh, had three cubs.

The tigress’ four generations have produced 85 cubs till now. All its cubs are adults roaming freely in the Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Satna Forest Division, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the Sanjay Tiger Reserve, the Madhav National Park, and the Panna landscape.