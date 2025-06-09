Katni Tehsildar-CSP Row: DSP Shukla, Mahila Police TI Attached To DIG office | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the PHQ has removed the DSP and a police station in-charge posted in Katni district for their alleged involvement in marital dispute between the CSP and her Tehsildar husband, said officials here on Monday.

Earlier, SP Katni Avijeet Ranjan was removed following the controversy. In a post on his social media account, the CM stated, “A few days ago in Katni an issue came to light, following which I had issued orders to take action against the tainted police officials.

After investigations the DSP AJK Prabhat Kumar Shukla and Mahila police station in-charge Katni Manju Sharma have been removed and attached to the office of DIG Jabalpur range.”

The controversy erupted after the then Katni CSP Khyati Mishra was transferred to Amarpatan. The CSP had marital dispute with her husband Shailendra Bihari Sharma who is a tehsildar. Following the marital discord, the CSP was not able to shift her belongings from her house.

On May 31 when the CSP came to house to shift her belongings, her husband came there and the couple allegedly entered into a verbal argument. The police force in large numbers reached their house and intervened.

Later, Sharma filed a complaint against the police officials including the then SP Avijeet Ranjan. Following the controversy, the SP was removed on June 1 by the state government.