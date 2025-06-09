Gwalior Woman Sits On Railway Track With 9-Year-Old Son After Husband Insults Her In Front Of Family

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman reached the railway tracks with her 9-year-old son on Monday, planning to end their lives in Gwalior.

Passersby saw her and quickly informed the police.

The police reached the spot in time and rescued the woman and her son before any train arrived.

The woman told the police that her husband constantly harasses and insults her. She said she was deeply hurt after he misbehaved in front of her family.

The incident took place near Narayan Vihar, under Gola Ka Mandir police station. The woman, whose maternal home is in Bihar, lives in Gwalior with her husband, who works in a private company.

Her brother and sister-in-law had come from Bihar on Sunday — their first visit after their wedding. The couple had taken them to visit Gwalior Fort. During the visit, the woman and her husband got into a fight.

Her husband used bad language and insulted her in front of everyone. She felt deeply humiliated but remained silent.

Angry, the husband left her alone at the fort and went home. When the woman returned home with her brother and sister-in-law, she found the door locked. Her husband didn’t answer her calls and came home much later, drunk. She stayed quiet at that time.

On Monday morning, after he woke up, another fight broke out when she confronted him about the way he treated her in front of her family. The husband got angry and started breaking things in the house. Upset and hopeless, the woman took her son and walked out.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

She went behind Narayan Vihar, sat with her son on the railway track, and started crying. Locals tried to talk to her, but she refused to move. They then informed the police.

Police from Gola Ka Mandir station reached the spot quickly, calmed her down, and took her to the police station. The police also called her in-laws and started counselling.

The husband was called and given a warning. The woman is now safe, and the police are keeping a close watch on the matter.