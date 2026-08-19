'Will Pressure Govt,' Rahul Gandhi Extends Support To Tribals Staging 'Satyagraha' Against Ken-Betwa Project— VIDEO

Congress Stands With Tribals Staging 'Satyagraha' Against 'Ken-Betwa Project', Will Pressure Govt: Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extending support to tribals staging a ‘satyagraha’ against the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with them in their struggle and will visit the site to put pressure on the government.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video on X of his recent meeting with a group of tribals affected by the project.

“The problems, demands, struggles and personal ordeals of the tribal brothers and sisters who are carrying out a satyagraha against the Ken-Betwa project - their own accounts. For years, these residents of Bundelkhand have been facing injustice and oppression while fighting for their rights. They deserve respect and support,” Gandhi said in his post.

“In this fight of our tribal brothers and sisters, the Congress and I stand with them,” he added.

Watch | Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared a video on social media and wrote, "The problems, demands, struggles, and personal ordeals of the tribal brothers and sisters who are carrying out a satyagraha against the Ken-Betwa… pic.twitter.com/xwpyotHmPG — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 19, 2026

In the video, a tribal representative claimed that the project would affect 21 tribal-dominated villages and impact around 4.6 million (46 lakh) trees, along with the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Rahul Gandhi Ji — What are you expecting from me?



Woman protesting against Ken-Betwa — “Nyay Chahiye Bhaisahab..”



Be it GenZ, students or any other section of the society, Rahul Gandhi Ji is their voice to ensure justice… pic.twitter.com/OI5hnS6HSm — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) August 19, 2026

Madhya Pradesh police, in the guise of medical check-up, have forcibly ended a protest of tribals agitating over Ken-Betwa river linking project.pic.twitter.com/SNfGs6PKFK https://t.co/SNfGs6PKFK https://t.co/PyEQBYHX9z — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2026

The representative further claimed that around 11,500 acres of land belonging to nearly 7,000 families would be acquired for the project.

They urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue of alleged harassment by the administration in Parliament and join their movement.

Madhya Pradesh:



Ken-Betwa river link protest escalates; Villagers stage symbolic noose and funeral pyre demonstrations.



Ken-Betwa River Linking Project aims to improve irrigation and drinking water supply in drought prone Bundelkhand region, which spans parts of Madhya Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/V58rMLMf5P — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 11, 2026

In the video, Gandhi assured them that he would visit the site and put pressure on the government.

The ₹44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project is the country’s first river-linking project under the National Perspective Plan.

It aims to irrigate 1.062 million hectares of land, provide drinking water to around 6.2 million people and generate hydropower in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region spread across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.