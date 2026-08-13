LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Affected By Ken-Betwa Link Project In Chhatarpur; Assures Support

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met a group of people protesting against the Madhya Pradesh's Ken-Betwa Link Project in Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation shared their concerns about the project and spoke about the problems faced by families affected by it.

Gandhi also discussed their demands and assured them of his support in their fight for their rights.

Notably, the villagers affected by the project had been protesting in Chhatarpur since last few months, and only recently removed by the police personnel on July 19. Some of them stood in chest-deep waters for days, observing fast. Others laid on pyres as part of 'Chita Aandolan'.

केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना से प्रभावित परिवारों ने दिल्ली में आदरणीय नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी जी से मुलाकात कर अपनी पीड़ा और समस्याएं साझा कीं। माननीय राहुल गांधी जी ने उनकी बात सुनी और उनके न्याय की लड़ाई में साथ खड़े होने का भरोसा दिया।



कांग्रेस पार्टी हमेशा देश के हर… pic.twitter.com/zm2knWztgY — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) August 13, 2026

Activists leading the protest, including Amit Bhatnagar and Divya Ahirwar, were also present during the meeting.

The affected families said the project could force thousands of tribal families to lose their homes, land and access to forests.

They also raised concerns over the cutting of more than 45 lakh trees and the possible impact on wildlife habitats.

आज मध्य प्रदेश में केन बेतवा परियोजना के नाम पर हजारों आदिवासी परिवारों से उनका घर, जंगल और जमीन छीनी जा रही है। 45 लाख से अधिक पेड़ों की कटाई और वन्यजीवों के प्राकृतिक आवास पर मंडराता संकट गंभीर सवाल खड़ा करता है कि ऐसा विकास किसके लिए है, जिसकी कीमत आदिवासियों को अपना अस्तित्व… pic.twitter.com/xzsfg0au4O — Adivasi Congress (@INCAdivasi) August 13, 2026

Gandhi listened to the families and assured them that he would stand with them in their fight for justice.

The Congress said that development should not come at the cost of tribal communities losing their homes, land and forests.

Chhatarpur Collector Orders Probe

Newly appointed Collector Mrinal Meena, on August 12, ordered a fresh survey in 14 villages affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project to ensure that no eligible family is left out of compensation or rehabilitation benefits. The survey will cover land, houses, trees, other assets and affected families.

Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi met and held discussions with a delegation protesting against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh.



During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi discussed the issues arising from the project as well as the delegation's demands.… — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) August 13, 2026

Meanwhile, ₹7.37 crore has been sanctioned for 59 affected individuals in five villages, with payment to be made after the required legal procedures are completed.

Read full story below :