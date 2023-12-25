"Will Fulfil My Responsibilities With Full Dedication," Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Krishna Gaur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur thanked the central and state leadership and said that she would fulfil her responsibilities with full dedication.

A total of 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party heavyweights Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government as part of the cabinet expansion on Monday.

"Under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership, the new cabinet has been formed...I would like to thank the central and the state leadership for this. I will fulfil my responsibilities with full dedication," Krishna Gaur said.

Six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) namely Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel and Narayan Pawar.

Moreover, Radha Singh, Dilip Ahirwar, Pratima Bagri, and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as state Ministers.

On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats.