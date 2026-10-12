Wild Elephant Rescued Near Village In MP's Bandhavgarh, Tight Radio Collar Found Causing Neck Wound | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wild elephant was rescued by forest officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve as it was moving close to a village on Sunday.

The elephant was rescued to avoid man-animal conflict. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials said that the wild elephant was radio-collared on Sept 9, 2025, and released into the wild.

In the last year, it moved to various places and entered the Majgawan beat of Chandia circle on Oct 2.

This area is close to a village, and the elephant was frequenting the area very often, creating a situation of man-animal conflict.

Hence, a decision was taken to rescue it. More than 80 forest officials were pressed into the rescue operation.

After the rescue, it was seen that the radio collar had caused a wound around the elephant's neck. It was immediately removed to treat the wound.

The radio collar became tight around the elephant's neck as the latter had grown during the year. After the rescue, the elephant was taken to Kallwah Range.