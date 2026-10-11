Class 4 Girl Dies In Road Accident While Travelling With Parents To Khatu Shyam Temple; Couple Injured In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 4 student died after a motorcycle carrying her and her parents collided with a truck on Berasia Road in Bhopal. The accident took place on Oct 6 when the family was travelling to Khatu Shyam Temple for darshan. The girl suffered serious injuries and died during treatment on Sunday morning, Oct 11. Her parents are still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Divyanshi Sahu, a resident of Chainal in Sehore district. Her father's name is Pradeep Sahu.

Truck Driver Allegedly Applied Sudden Brakes

According to family members, Divyanshi was travelling with her parents on a motorcycle on the afternoon of Oct 6.

While they were travelling towards Berasia, the driver of an Eicher truck moving ahead of them allegedly applied sudden brakes.

As a result, the motorcycle went out of control and collided with the truck.

Divyanshi and her parents sustained injuries in the accident. All three were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Girl Dies During Treatment

Divyanshi's condition remained critical after the accident. Despite receiving treatment, she died on Sunday morning.

Body Handed Over to Family

Following her death, Divyanshi's body was sent to Hamidia Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The body was later handed over to her family members.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.