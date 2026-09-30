Bhopal Tanker Accident: Soybean Oil Tanker Overturns At VIP Road; Residents Rush To Fill Bottles — Video

Oil Loot Rush After Soybean Tanker Overturns On Bhopal VIP Road — Video | FP Photo

Bhopal Tanker Accident: A tanker loaded with Soybean oil worth ₹55 lakh overturned on VIP Road in Bhopal on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Hundreds of people rushed to the site to collect spilled oil in bottles and containers. The accident happened at Kohefiza intersection on VIP Road around 2:30 AM. Traffic flow on the road was disrupted following the accident

According to the report, the tanker was travelling from Ret Ghat towards Lalghati. Near the Kohefiza intersection, a tyre suddenly burst, causing the tanker to lose control and overturn.

Following the accident, police from Kohefiza station arrived at the scene and sent the driver and conductor to the hospital. Both had sustained minor injuries and were reported to be in stable condition.

Watch: Crowd collects spilled oil in bottles

The video showed hundreds of people gathering around the accident site after oil spilt from the tanker onto the road. Before police could intervene and secure the area, people rushed to collect the spilt oil using buckets, cans, drums and other containers. Several vehicles were also seen parked nearby as locals crowded around the tanker. The gathering created chaos at the spot, and people continued collecting the oil before police personnel arrived and brought the situation under control.

मध्य प्रदेश: भोपाल में सोयाबीन रिफाइंड से लदा टैंकर सड़क पर पलट गया। टैंकर से तेल बहने लगा तो लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और बर्तनों में भरकर तेल ले जाते नजर आए। pic.twitter.com/fexvsmOKkj — Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) September 30, 2026

The accident also led to a temporary disruption in traffic movement along the busy VIP Road, with motorists slowing down while passing the overturned tanker. A substantial quantity of soybean oil had spread across the carriageway, making the road slippery and creating a potential hazard, particularly for two-wheelers.

Police personnel remained deployed at the spot to regulate traffic and prevent further incidents. Efforts were subsequently initiated to remove the overturned tanker and clear the affected portion of the road. Authorities also worked to disperse the crowd that had gathered around the vehicle and restore normal movement along the stretch.