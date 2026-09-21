Widow Publicly Assaulted By Family Over Allegations Of Love Affair With Brother-In-Law MP's Chhatarpur

Woman Assaulted in Public Amid Family Dispute In MP's Chhatarpur; Two Women Accused | FP Photo

Chhhatarpur Woman Assult News (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly assaulted in public by two women following a family dispute in Chhatarpur’s Galla Mandi area, under the Civil Lines police station limits. Pictures of the incident also surfaced, showing two women allegedly attacking another woman. The victim, identified as Ramdevi Kushwaha, has alleged that the dispute was linked to her decision to remarry after her husband’s death and accusations of an alleged relationship with her brother-in-law. Police have registered a case against one of the accused based on her complaint.

According to Ramdevi’s complaint, she lives in the Shuklana area under the City Kotwali police station limits and works at a private office. She said that while she was going to work on Monday, Saroj Kushwaha, wife of Dinesh Kushwaha, and her sister Nisha Kushwaha stopped her in the Galla Mandi area and allegedly assaulted and abused her.

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Victim alleges brother-in-law opposed her remarriage

Ramdevi told police that she was planning to remarry after her husband’s death. She alleged that her brother-in-law Dinesh Kushwaha was opposed to the decision and repeatedly asked her not to marry again. According to her, Dinesh allegedly threatened to take his own life if she remarried and wanted to marry her against her wishes.

Ramdevi said she communicated with Dinesh because of their family relationship. She alleged that Dinesh’s wife, Saroj, suspected an inappropriate relationship between the two and confronted her over the issue. Ramdevi denied the allegation.

She further stated that she had purchased a plot using money received from her late husband’s insurance claim and rejected the allegations made against her as false.

Police investigating video evidence

Civil Lines police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya said the women involved are related through marriage and that a dispute between them escalated into a physical altercation and verbal abuse.

Police have registered a case against Saroj Kushwaha under relevant sections based on Ramdevi’s complaint. The police are also examining the video of the incident to identify the other persons involved. Further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation.