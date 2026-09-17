Teacher Caught Sleeping During Class As Students Continue To Read At Chhatarpur Primary School | VIDEO

Chhatarpur Teacher Sleeping During Class |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media showing a school teacher apparently sleeping comfortably during class in Chhatarpur. The government primary school teacher Rekha Manav was seen taking afternoon nap on the floor, as students continued doing classwork on their own. The video of the teacher sleeping in classroom is being widely circulated on the internet.

Shaskiya Prathmik Shala, Kadari teacher sleeping on the floor during class

The Chhatarpur teacher viral video shows a school teacher taking rest comfortably on the floor during the class as students sat right next to her. Some students were seen whispering so they do not disturb the teacher during her quality nap. Rekha had a pillow under her head and appeared to be in deep sleep, as she failed to realise that somebody was recording her. The person who recorded this video clearly states the name of the school Shaskiya Prathmik Shala, Kadari.

WATCH: Chhatarpur teacher sleeping in classroom viral video

The social media account which posted the teacher Rekha Manav viral video viral video on X has captioned sarcastically Madam kheech rahi kharrate aur bachche kar rahe padhayi!

Chhatarpur teacher sleeping in classroom viral video irks parents

While the teacher was reportedly snoring in the classroom, the innocent children were seen doing their reading and writing without any guidance. After a video showing the teacher’s alleged irresponsible conduct during school hours surfaced, parents and villagers expressed strong anger.

Demand for disciplinary action against School teacher Rekha Manav

Local residents strongly criticized the alleged negligence affecting the children’s education and urged senior Education Department officials to take cognizance of the viral video and initiate prompt disciplinary action against the teacher.