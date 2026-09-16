Child On Way To Grandma's Funeral Dies After Speeding Bus Hits Taxi In Chhatarpur; Protesting Villagers Block Highway

Chhatarpur road accident |

Chhatarpur Road Accident (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific road accident occurred in Chhatarpur on Wednesday, when a speeding bus rammed into a taxi. An innocent child, who was on her way to her grandmother's funeral in the taxi, died at the spot. Several others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. The accident happened near the district headquarters in Chhatarpur. Angry over the bus driver's reckless driving, villagers blocked the road to stage protests.

Innocent girl dies on the spot in Chhatarpur road accident

It is being reported that the girl was on her way to attend her grandmother's funeral. Her taxi was hit by a a private passenger bus near Hama Tiraha in Chhatarpur. The impact was so severe that the girl died on the spot. Upon learning of the accident, a large number of villagers arrived at the scene.

Villagers angry with Chhatarpur bus accident blocks the road

Angered by the girl's death in the accident, villagers blocked the road. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for about 30 minutes, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides. Kotwali police arrived on the scene upon receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Chhatarpur Police clears bloackade on the highway

Kotwali TI Satish Singh spoke with the villagers and family members and counseled them. Following the police's persuasion, the villagers cleared the blockade, allowing traffic to resume. Chhatarpur Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are gathering information about the cause of the accident.