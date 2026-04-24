'Why Police Gets Weak In Front Of Powerful? Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Issues Open Letter To Madhya Pradesh Police Over BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi Row

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has written an open letter to the state police and IPS officers, reacting to the recent controversy involving BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi and a senior police officer on Friday. He alleged that police autonomy was being compromised due to pressure from the government.

In the letter, he said that repeated incidents of pressure or intimidation against police officers raise serious concerns about institutional independence. He questioned whether such situations affect the ability of officers to perform their duties freely and without fear.

Patwari also referred to the broader environment in which police officers operate, stating that public trust in the system depends on its fairness and independence.

He suggested that when law enforcement agencies appear under pressure, it weakens the confidence of citizens in the justice system.

Read the letter below :

The IPS Association Madhya Pradesh issued a press note on April 21 strongly objecting to the language used by the BJP MLA in the viral video.

The association also expressed concern over the way police officers are sometimes spoken to or portrayed in public statements, especially in politically sensitive cases.

Against this backdrop, Jitu Patwari issued his open letter addressed to the Madhya Pradesh police and IPS officers.

At the same time, he clarified that his letter is not directed against police personnel. He acknowledged that thousands of police officers work with dedication and risk their lives daily to maintain law and order. His appeal, he said, is focused on ensuring that officers can function without external pressure and remain guided strictly by constitutional principles.

He concluded by urging police officers to uphold their courage and independence, emphasizing that the strength of democracy depends on an unbiased and fearless police system.

The issue began after a video from Shivpuri district went viral, related to a road accident case involving the MLA’s son.

"When I was sounding the siren, why didn’t you move?" says BJP MLA son after ramming 5 with Thar



In a shocking display of entitlement and power in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly rammed his Thar into five people on the road.… pic.twitter.com/9eOHl3JgKM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 17, 2026

In the video, Lodhi stated that after his son Dinesh Lodhi met with an accident, the family itself approached the Superintendent of Police and followed all legal procedures to get an FIR registered. He said they fully cooperated with the police during the process.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'Kya Tere Daddy Ki Hai Karera...' BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi To Karera SDOP's Thr*at After Son's SUV Injures 5#MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/mWVYK29DLK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 20, 2026

However, Lodhi also expressed strong displeasure over a remark he claimed was made by Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad, which he found inappropriate and unacceptable. As the SDOP said, 'yaha dikh na jaye.'