BJP Issues Notice To MLA Preetam Singh Lodhi Over Remarks On IPS Officer, Asks Him To Reply In Three Days

BJP Issues Notice To MLA Preetam Singh Lodhi, Asks Him To Reply In Three Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has got tough with the party legislator from the Pichhore constituency, Preetam Singh Lodhi, after he opened a front against the sub-divisional officer of police, Ayush Jakhar, an IPS officer. After his son hit five persons with his car, Lodhi made a disrespectful remark against Jakhar, who acted against the offender.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal issued a notice to Lodhi on Wednesday, saying his action was objectionable and against the party's discipline. Khandelwal asked Lodhi to reply to the notice within three days, or else he would face disciplinary action. The Central government leadership also took the issue seriously and directed its state counterpart to act against the legislator.

About Jakhar, Lodhi said, "Karera tere dady ka nahin" (Karera does not belong to your father). Lodhi also said he would go to the residence of Jakhar with 10,000 and fill it with cow dung. Lodhi has taken an aggressive stance against the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), warning him of raising the issue in Vidhan Sabha.

Lodhi also said the SDOP had deployed his agents to extort money from the transport department. The IPS Association, which also issued a statement against Lodhi, sought time to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. A delegation of the association may meet the Chief Minister on Thursday.