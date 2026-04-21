IPS Association Madhya Pradesh Calls MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Remarks Against SDOP ‘Indecent’, Demands Action

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The IPS Association Madhya Pradesh has issued a press note against Pritam Singh Lodhi after his remarks against Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad surfaced on Tuesday.

In the statement, the association strongly objected to the language used by the BJP MLA in a viral video related to the Thar accident case involving his son in Shivpuri district.

In the video, the MLA said that after the accident involving his son Dinesh Lodhi, their family themselves approached the Superintendent of Police and requested that a case be registered. He said they cooperated with the police and followed all instructions given during the process.

However, Pritam Singh Lodhi expressed displeasure over a remark he claimed was made by Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad. In the video, he said that while his son’s accident was reported through proper legal procedure, he was unhappy with the officer’s statement allegedly suggesting that his son should not be seen in Karera.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'Kya Tere Daddy Ki Hai Karera...' BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi To Karera SDOP's Thr*at After Son's SUV Injures 5#MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/mWVYK29DLK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 20, 2026

The IPS body said the words used for the SDOP and his family were indecent and unacceptable. It added that such comments from a public representative go against the dignity of public life and can negatively impact the morale of officers working in the administration.

The association also said elected representatives are expected to maintain restraint and respect while speaking about civil servants.

The press note further termed the remarks and alleged threats as condemnable and demanded appropriate action in the matter.

It also noted that it was unfortunate that such a statement had to be issued on Civil Services Day.

Earlier, Lodhi had posted a video accusing SDOP Jakhad of handling the inquiry into his son’s Thar accident arrogantly. The SDOP had rejected the allegations and said the police acted according to rules.