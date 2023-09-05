 ‘Who Will Repay Loan, BJP’s Father Or Grandfather’
A state-level meeting of block Congress presidents, mandalam presidents and sector incharge was held on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
‘Who Will Repay Loan, BJP’s Father Or Grandfather’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala raised doubts whether loan taken by BJP-led state government can be paid back.

“BJP government has taken loan worth several lakh crores of rupees. Who will pay back, BJP’s father or grandfather,” he demanded to know while addressing Congress leaders here on Monday.

A state-level meeting of block Congress presidents, mandalam presidents and sector incharge was held on Monday. He said 85 crore people lived below the poverty line in the state for whom free ration was provided.

This shows the real face of developments of the governments, Surjewala added. In his address, former chief minister Kamal Nath said, “Come and get active on social media.

Earlier 25% people were connected and now 95% of them are connected. Social media is going to play a key role in winning election.” He asked them to use social media platform to raise corruption issue against BJP.

article-image

