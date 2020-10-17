Where promise turns into assurance: Congress manifesto for MP by-elections

The language of Congress election manifesto has changed within 15 months. In assembly elections in 2018, Congress had promised Rs 4000 per month of unemployment allowance to the youth but now for by-elections it is giving assurance only that steps will be taken for welfare measures.

The Congress had promised a sort of unemployment allowance to youth of state of Rs 4,000 per month till five years in its election manifesto of 2018. The scheme called Vivekanand Yuva Shakti Nirman Mission fell flat within months of its taking off.

Entries were invited for training and apprenticeship but the allowance promised was not delivered. Now, Congress has taken caution and says that it will take steps to ensure social security to youths in providing them self-employment and employment.

Instead of promising a job this time, the Congress has said to simplify the rules for granting gun licence to trained youths for the job of security guard. It also speaks of taking concrete steps to provide jobs to youth rendered jobless due to corona.

It had also promised of shutting down the infamous Vyapam now renamed as Professional Examination Board and start recruitment in government services in a decentralized manner. The promise could not be fulfilled in Kamal Nath led Congress rule of 15 months.

Considering inclination of youth of Chambal Gwalior region for military and para-military jobs, Congress has promised to start a school on the line of Sainik School that will prepare the youth for such jobs.

In these by-elections, Congress has said to implement plans according to their roadmap that will provide employment to youth in IT, food processing, tourism and other service sectors through start-ups. The Congress had then also promised to return exam fee of PEB, PMT, DMAT etc applicants of MP from 2008-18 but the process for it could not be started.

The laptops promised by the Congress for students scoring 70% and above in class 12 board exams too remained pending. It had also promised a laptop to top 10 students from each district in class 10 board exams.

Congress had also promised a two wheeler (scooty) to top 10 students of class 12 board exams (from every subject category) from each district. Same was promised for students from central board exams.