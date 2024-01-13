When Cops Play Cupid For Elderly Couple At Police Station: Mahila Thana Becomes Venue For Wedding Of 62-Yr-Old School Principal And 8-Year Younger Life Insurance Agent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mostly young couple approach police complaining against their parents for disapproving their relationship, however, this time, an elderly couple sought police help to persuade their children to agree to their marriage

Mahila Thana police played cupid for a 62-year-old widower from Satna and a woman in her 50s who had lost her husband long back. The elderly couple, looking for love and companionship, entered into wedlock in presence of cops and that too at Mahila thana (Women police station) here on Thursday, the officials at the police station said. The duo was in a relationship for over a year but their children did not approve of it.

TI Shilpa Kaurav said that notably, it is for the first time that the Mahila thana police, which aims to provide a sense of security to women and girl children and check crime against them, also turned cupid in solaminising marriage of two elderly people. Interestingly, the marriage of the woman's son is scheduled later this month.

The officer said 62-year-old Santram Dwivedi, a principal in Satna school came in contact with 54-year-old Suman Mishra, life insurance agent based in Bhopal, at a function here in 2022. The duo had lost their spouses long back. The two soon realised that they enjoyed and loved each other’s company. The couples decided to seal their relationship and give it a name. However, things didn't go as planned. When they confided in their respective sons about their relationship, they not only disapproved of it but also rebuked them. Later in 2023 end , the couple approached the women police station in Bhopal after which the police played a mediator and initiated talks with their families.

The police officials called the duo as well as their sons for counselling. The cops made the children understand the wishes of their respective parents. It took long, but the cops succeeded in getting their consent. The couple exchanged garland on the police station premises in presence of TI Kaurav, and others who essayed the role of Baraatis.

The couple also told the cops that they have transferred their property on their children’s name, and do not want even a tad bit of that. Dwivedi is hopeful of leading a married life with his wife after he retires from the school. Dwivedi thinks that his pension will suffice for him and his wife.

The TI told Free Press that Mishra’s elder son aged 29 is to get married later this month. Though he agreed to his mother's remarriage, he did not want the wedding to be published, and thus, refrained from getting pictures of his mother’s wedding clicked.