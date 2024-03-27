'What Else Can Be Expected From Party Which Has No Respect For Women,' Says Union Minister Scindia On Supriya Shrinate's Remark Row

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday took a potshot at the Congress party over a purported "objectionable post" made by one of its leaders Supriya Shrinate against actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut saying what else can be expected from a party which has no respect for women.

The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

Reacting to the matter, Scindia told reporters, "What else can be expected from a party which has no respect for women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has considered Bharat Mata as mother. The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to highlight four powers in the country. The Prime Minister always says that we have to work for the upliftment of women, youth, poor and farmers." The union minister further slammed the grand old party saying they neither respect women nor respect Shakti and the public would answer them on June 4 (result day of upcoming Lok Sabha elections).

"The Congress party neither respects women nor respects shakti. I have full confidence that the public will give an answer to the Congress Party on June 4," Scindia added.

Scindia also said that the one who had set out to 'Bharat Jodo' now had emerged in a broken state within. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night to make India emerge on the world stage. Even during the elections, he visited neighbouring country Bhutan and strengthened the relations between India and Bhutan.

On one hand, there is the power to build the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister and on the other side, there are the disruptive elements in the country which break within on its own. Now the public will give its blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for progressing India, he added.

Notably, when the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

Furthermore, the union minister also talked about the new airport of the Gwalior and said that it would be opened in the next three-four days.