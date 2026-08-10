West Central Railway Runs Additional Mela Special Trains To Ujjain Till September 8 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the large influx of devotees attending religious events in Ujjain during the holy month of Shravan, West Central Railway is operating three pairs of unreserved 'Mela Special' (Fair Special) trains daily between Ujjain-Bhopal and Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar for the convenience of passengers.

These trains will run during the scheduled period, ensuring smooth and safe rail transport for increased passenger traffic during the Shravan fair.

The details of these Mela Special trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 09305/09306 Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Ujjain Mela Special

Train No. 09305 Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar Mela Special will depart from Ujjain daily at 9 am and arrive at Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 1.30 pm on the same day from July 28 to September 8, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09306 Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Ujjain Mela Special will depart from Sant Hirdaram Nagar daily at 2.20 pm and arrive at Ujjain at 7.30 pm on the same day from July 28 to September 8, 2026.

This train will halt at Tarana Road, Maksi, Berchha, Kalisindh, Akodia, Shujalpur, Kalapipal and Sehore stations in both directions.

2. Train No. 09307/09308 Ujjain-Bhopal-Ujjain Mela Special

Train No. 09307 Ujjain-Bhopal Mela Special will depart from Ujjain daily at 9 pm and arrive at Bhopal at 2.20 am the next day from July 28 to September 8, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09308 Bhopal-Ujjain Mela Special will depart from Bhopal daily at 3.10 am and arrive at Ujjain at 8 am on the same day, operating from July 29 to September 9, 2026.

This train will halt at Tarana Road, Maksi, Berchha, Kalisindh, Akodia, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sehore and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in both directions.

3. Train No. 09313/09314 Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Ujjain Mela Special

Train No. 09313 Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar Mela Special will depart from Ujjain daily at 4 pm and arrive at Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 12.10 am the next day, operating from July 28 to September 8, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09314 Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Ujjain Mela Special will depart from Sant Hirdaram Nagar daily at 1 am and arrive at Ujjain at 6 am on the same day, operating from July 29 to September 9, 2026.

This train will halt at Tarana Road, Maksi, Berchha, Kalisindh, Akodia, Shujalpur, Kalapipal and Sehore stations in both directions.