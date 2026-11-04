West Central Railway Records 7.7% Rise— 33.91 Million Tonnes Of Originating Freight Loading Between April To October

WCR Records 33.91 Million Tonnes Of Originating Freight Loading In The First Seven Months Of The Current Financial Year | Photo: PTI/Representative

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: In the first seven months of the current financial year 2026-27 (April to October 2026), West Central Railway recorded a total of 33.91 million tonnes of originating freight loading—an increase of 7.78% over the 31.46 million tonnes recorded during the same period in the previous financial year. This achievement underscores WCR’s sustained progress in the freight transport sector.

In October 2026, West Central Railway recorded 4.98 million tonnes of originating freight loading, compared to 4.32 million tonnes in October of the previous year. This represents a 15.27% increase in freight loading for October compared to the same period last year.

24-Hour Loading And Unloading Facilities

In addition, efforts are being made to improve operational efficiency, ensure the smooth movement of freight trains, and promote 24-hour loading and unloading facilities at freight terminals. Special emphasis is also being placed on enhancing the capacity of existing infrastructure, alongside the development of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and new railway sidings.

The railway administration maintains continuous engagement with traders and freight customers, informing them about various railway freight incentive schemes. The objective is to encourage a shift from road transport to rail transport—a more eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative—for the movement of goods.