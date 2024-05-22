 Weather Updates: Bhopal Sees Season’s Hottest Day At 43.3 Degree/Celsius
Severe heat wave conditions to continue in parts of state. At 45.6 deg/Cel Ratlam remains hottest in the state for the second consecutive day.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been reeling from heatwave conditions with mercury breaching the 43 deg/Celsius mark in around 20 locations on Tuesday. Ratlam, for the second consecutive day remained the hottest place in the state recording 45.6 degree Celsius day temperature on the day. Datila and Nowgaon recorded a day temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius each.

Bhopal on Tuesday recorded the season's hottest day, with the maximum temperature hitting 43.3 degrees Celsius, an official said. The state capital had recorded the highest temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius on May 21, 2016. Roads wore a deserted look post noon as extreme heat conditions deterred people from venturing out of their houses. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians were seen protecting themselves with scarves and umbrellas to shield from the scorching heat.

Heat wave warning

Alert has been issued for the severe heat wave at Datia, Bhind and Nivari while heat wave is likely  at Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, katni, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Damoh.    

Yellow Alert

Yellow alert has been issued for rain, thundershowers in districts like Betul, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Mandla, Damoh, Maihar, Pandurna, Mandsaur, Neemuch in next 24 hours.  Meanwhile, Betul, Seoni, Vidisha districts experienced hail accompanied with rain in the last 24 hours.

Dusty storm was experienced in various districts like Harda, Sagar, Betul, Sheopurkalan, Dewas, Morena, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Khandwa, Gwalior, Sehore, Neemuch, Shajapur, Seoni, Singrauli, Rewa, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Satna and Mandla. Raisen, Shahdol and Vidisha experienced rain, thundershower in the last 24 hours.  

Places                                             (deg/cel)

Ratlam                                            45.6

Datia                                               45.5

Nowgong                                       45.5

Guna                                               45.4

Gwalior                                          45

Khajuraho                                     44.8

Narmadapuram                          44.2

Khargone                                       44.2

Ujjain                                              44.2

Damoh                                           44.2

Tikamgarh                                     44

Dhar                                                43.7

Satna                                              43.7

Shivpuri                                         43.6

Bhopal                                            43.3

Narsinghpur                                 43

Indore                                             42.8

Raisen                                             42.6

Sidhi                                                42.6

Sagar                                               42.5

Umaria                                           42.1

Mandla                                          42    

