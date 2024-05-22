Weather Updates: Bhopal Sees Season’s Hottest Day At 43.3 Degree/Celsius | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been reeling from heatwave conditions with mercury breaching the 43 deg/Celsius mark in around 20 locations on Tuesday. Ratlam, for the second consecutive day remained the hottest place in the state recording 45.6 degree Celsius day temperature on the day. Datila and Nowgaon recorded a day temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius each.

Bhopal on Tuesday recorded the season's hottest day, with the maximum temperature hitting 43.3 degrees Celsius, an official said. The state capital had recorded the highest temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius on May 21, 2016. Roads wore a deserted look post noon as extreme heat conditions deterred people from venturing out of their houses. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians were seen protecting themselves with scarves and umbrellas to shield from the scorching heat.

Heat wave warning

Alert has been issued for the severe heat wave at Datia, Bhind and Nivari while heat wave is likely at Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, katni, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Damoh.

Yellow Alert

Yellow alert has been issued for rain, thundershowers in districts like Betul, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Mandla, Damoh, Maihar, Pandurna, Mandsaur, Neemuch in next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Betul, Seoni, Vidisha districts experienced hail accompanied with rain in the last 24 hours.

Dusty storm was experienced in various districts like Harda, Sagar, Betul, Sheopurkalan, Dewas, Morena, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Khandwa, Gwalior, Sehore, Neemuch, Shajapur, Seoni, Singrauli, Rewa, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Satna and Mandla. Raisen, Shahdol and Vidisha experienced rain, thundershower in the last 24 hours.

Places (deg/cel)

Ratlam 45.6

Datia 45.5

Nowgong 45.5

Guna 45.4

Gwalior 45

Khajuraho 44.8

Narmadapuram 44.2

Khargone 44.2

Ujjain 44.2

Damoh 44.2

Tikamgarh 44

Dhar 43.7

Satna 43.7

Shivpuri 43.6

Bhopal 43.3

Narsinghpur 43

Indore 42.8

Raisen 42.6

Sidhi 42.6

Sagar 42.5

Umaria 42.1

Mandla 42