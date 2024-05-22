 'We Will Definitely Reclaim PoK': Former CM Of MP And BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'We Will Definitely Reclaim PoK': Former CM Of MP And BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan

'We Will Definitely Reclaim PoK': Former CM Of MP And BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Chauhan also criticized Nehru for calling off the war three days early, implying it was a major error.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During a public meeting for BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia from the North-West Delhi seat, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, criticized the opposition party Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He claimed they made a historic mistake by introducing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Chauhan also criticized Nehru for calling off the war three days early, implying it was a major error.

In his pointed remarks against Congress and former PM Nehru, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan stated, "It was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress' idea to introduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, despite Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's opposition. Also, the former PM made a historic blunder by declaring a ceasefire when our troops were fighting against Pakistan. If he hadn't stopped the war for just three days, the entire Kashmir region would be ours, and we would only need to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)." Meanwhile, he also hailed Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government for abrogating Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also
Bhopal: Crimes Go Unabated Despite Police Crackdown; Model Code Of Conduct Still In Force
article-image

"The lapse of introducing articles 370 and 35A by the Congress and former PM Nehru have vanished by the efforts of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Government and now only PoK is left and we will definitely reclaim it." Article 370 guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have its own constitution and autonomous status. It also restricted Parliament's legislative powers in relation to the state.

The abrogated article 35A of the Indian Constitution empowered the state of Jammu and Kashmir the power to define permanent residents and give them special rights and privileges. These rights included the ability to purchase land, receive benefits in health care and education and seek state government jobs.

Article 35A was added to the Constitution in 1954 through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, which was issued by President Rajendra Prasad under Article 370.

Read Also
Indore's Unsaid Love For Chai: City Consumes Over 12 Lakh Cups Worth Rs 12 Cr In A Day
article-image

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party and the Gandhi family over amending the Constitution during their tenure, saying that the four generations of the Congress family have insulted the Indian Constitution from time to time.

Prime Minister Modi said that four members of the Gandhi family, including former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fiddled with the Constitution for their own political goals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will Definitely Reclaim PoK': Former CM Of MP And BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan

'We Will Definitely Reclaim PoK': Former CM Of MP And BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan

MP Universities: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Ranked 27th Among India's Best State Run Multi...

MP Universities: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Ranked 27th Among India's Best State Run Multi...

MP: Special Investigation Team Probes RGPV Financial Scam; Number Of Accused May Rise

MP: Special Investigation Team Probes RGPV Financial Scam; Number Of Accused May Rise

Kolar Six Lane Project: Dust Emission Posing Health & Environmental Concerns

Kolar Six Lane Project: Dust Emission Posing Health & Environmental Concerns

International Day of Biodiversity: Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board in Dire State

International Day of Biodiversity: Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board in Dire State