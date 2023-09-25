We Will Break All Victory Record This Time: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is going to break all the victory records in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating the BJP election media centre here on Sunday.

In an indirect jibe at State Congress president Kamal Nath for alleged disrespect to media persons during a recent programme in Indore, BJP State president VD Sharma said BJP is a party which respects the media and journalists and regard it as a strong fourth pillar of the democracy. The party’s new media centre will also work as a war room in context of the upcoming assembly elections.

On this occasion, election management committee convenor and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state election co-in charge and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, State in charge Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, UP minister JPS Rathod and others were present. In box Centre to work round the clock The BJP Election Media Centre will work round the clock.

The centre equipped with all necessary modern facilities will act as medium to have communication with the media persons and will work as a media war room as well. Apart from organising the press conferences, it will also share information about the visits of BJP leaders.