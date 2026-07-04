'We Seek Development, Not Power,' Says Former Minister Narottam Mishra; Appeals for BJP Victory In Datia By-Poll | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia has intensified following the announcement of the assembly by-election.

Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra, in his first public appearance after the poll announcement, addressed a gathering at Teuram Dharamshala and launched a sharp attack on his political opponents.

He raised issues such as the poor condition of ponds, alleged corruption, and family-based politics, targeting the opposition over governance concerns.

Mishra also highlighted Datia’s water crisis and the state of local water bodies, including Sitasagar, Ramsagar and Lala Ka Talab.

Claiming credit for past development work, he said that during his 15-year tenure, he ensured that the city’s ponds did not dry up.

He also criticised the Congress for staging a protest at Lala Ka Talab, stating that spending ₹50 lakh on restoration would have been more beneficial for the public than holding demonstrations.

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Mishra alleged that the development momentum in Datia stalled after his electoral defeat, affecting several ongoing schemes.

He further claimed that major infrastructure projects in the district were completed during the BJP’s tenure.

Targeting the opposition, he said Congress does not seek votes on the basis of development but instead engages in political rhetoric against the BJP.

He also alleged that while MLA Rajendra Bharti received crores in development funds, there was no clear public accounting of their utilisation.

Appealing to voters, Mishra urged support for the BJP to restore development momentum in the district.

He emphasised that he could only present his case to the public, leaving the final decision to them.

Concluding his address, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying holistic development of the nation and the state is possible only under the BJP government.

He also called upon party workers to go door-to-door to highlight the party’s achievements and secure victory in the by-election.