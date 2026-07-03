Polling In Datia On July 30, Seat Falls Vacant After Bharti Loses Assembly Membership | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has announced the date for the by-poll in the Datia assembly constituency, which has fallen vacant after the court punished Congress legislator Rajendra Bharti for three years.

The commission has also announced the election schedule for Datia, where polling will take place on July 30 and the counting on August 3.

The commission will issue a notification on July 6, and the last date for filing the nomination is July 13. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on July 14, and the last date for withdrawing them is July 16.

A special MP-MLA court in Delhi punished Bharti for three years in a fraud case on April 2, and the same day the VidhanSabha declared the Datia seat vacant.

After the three months of announcement, the EC announced the election date. After the court's decision, Bharti appealed to the high court, but he did not get any relief.

Former minister Narottam Mishra lost to Bharti in the 2023 assembly election.

The BJP is all set to field Mishra from the Datia assembly constituency. On the other hand, the names of Rajendra Bharti's son, Anuj; AwdheshNayak; and Ghanshyam Singh are in the race from the Congress.

Regarding the announcement, Urban Development Minister KailashVijayvargiya has said an assembly seat cannot remain vacant for a long time.

According to Vijayvargiya, the BJP will fight the election with its full might and win it.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the House UmangSinghar said Bharti lost his membership of the House due to a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and the EC.

Now, the by-election in Datiais being held in a hurry, he said, adding that he hopes the voters of Datia will favour the Congress again.