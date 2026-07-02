335.934 Kg Of Narcotic Substances From 44 NDPS Cases Destroyed In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In one of the biggest narcotics disposal operations, police destroyed 335.934 kg of seized narcotic substances worth around Rs 7 crore in compliance with court orders and the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The disposal was carried out under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee.

The destroyed contraband had been seized in 44 NDPS cases, including 35 registered by the Crime Branch and three cases each by Habibganj, Bairagarh and Jahangirabad police stations. Before destruction, the seized drugs were physically verified, scientifically weighed and examined by the committee in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure.

The entire process was conducted transparently in the presence of committee members and senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shailendra Singh Chauhan.

The narcotics destroyed included 327.134 kg of ganja, 8.800 kg of charas and brown sugar seized in two cases, taking the total quantity destroyed to 335.934 kg.

Police officials said the disposal ensures that the seized narcotics cannot re-enter the illegal market and reflects the department's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.