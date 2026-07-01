16-Year-Old Girl Intoxicated, Gang-Raped In MP’s Datia; Three Accused Booked

16-Year-Old Minor Drugged And Gang-Raped In Datia; Three Accused Booked | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being made to consume an intoxicating substance by three people in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on the girl's complaint, the police have registered a case against three accused and initiated an investigation.

The incident happened in the Basai police station area of ​​Datia.

According to the report, the accused were identified as Mangal Singh Kushwaha, Nilesh Kushwaha, and Bunty Kushwaha.

Victim stated that she received a call from Mangal Singh Kushwaha in the morning, asking her to meet him.

When she arrived in the afternoon, Mangal Singh, Nilesh Kushwaha, and Bunty Kushwaha were already present there on motorcycles.

Read Also Father Attacks Widowed Daughter With Axe For Leaving Home Without Informing Family In MP’s Datia

It is alleged that the three took her to the Narvah area behind the Kali Mata Temple, where, after she drank something from a water bottle, she began to feel intoxicated.

She alleges that Nilesh and Bunty then forcibly raped her one by one, while Mangal Singh stood guard at a short distance.

After the incident, the three fled the scene, leaving her behind.

Upon regaining consciousness after some time, she returned home and informed her family about the incident.

Based on the complaint, the Basai police have registered a case against the three accused under charges of gang-rape and other relevant sections.

The police state that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the evidence.

11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 2 Juveniles In Ujjain; Five Arrested

A similar case of gang rape was reported on 30 March where

Yet another case of sexual assault against a minor was reported on 30 March in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, where an 11-year-old was gang-raped by two juveniles, officials said on Monday.

The case pertains to the Jharda police station area.

According to police, the incident took place on March 28 when the two minors lured the girl and took her to the house of a 75-year-old man.