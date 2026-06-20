Father Attacks Widowed Daughter With Axe For Leaving Home Without Informing Family In MP’s Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A allegedly attacked his 24-year-old widowed daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Datia after she left home without informing anyone.

This left the daughter critically injured.

According to information, the incident happened in the Unav police station area of ​​Datia district.

According to reports, the victim was identified as 24-year-old Rakhi. She had been living at her parental home following her husband's death.

It is alleged frequent arguments between the father and daughter regarding her habit of leaving the house without notice.

During such a dispute, the father, in a fit of rage, attacked his daughter with an axe.

The attack caused severe injuries to her face and jaw. Family members rushed her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU due to her critical condition.

The accused father fled the scene immediately after the incident, and the police are actively searching for him.

The accused father fled the scene immediately after the incident, and the police are actively searching for him.

Upon receiving the information, the Unav police arrived at the location and initiated an investigation. The police are searching for the accused and examining all aspects of the incident.

Family members stated that Rakhi had been married about two years ago. Her husband passed away some time ago, after which she had been living at her parental home.

The young woman's mother stated that there had been a long-standing dispute between the father and daughter regarding her going out of the house.

SHO said that the matter is being investigated, and further legal action will be taken based on the injured woman's statement and the medical report.