Rajendra Bharati Disqualification Case: Consecutive Third Adjournment In Delhi High Court, MP's Datia Heading For By-Poll

Rajendra Bharati Disqualification Case – Consecutive Third Adjournment In Delhi High Court; Datia Heading For By-Poll | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourning the hearing for the third consecutive time in the disqualified MLA Rajendra Bharati bank fraud case, the situation is heading towards a by-poll in the Datia Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Nearly two months have elapsed since the Datia seat fell vacant. Consequently, electoral regulations mandate that polling in the constituency must be conducted within six months.

Following his conviction, former MLA Rajendra Bharati approached the Delhi High Court seeking restoration of his membership and a stay on his sentence.

However, with the hearing being adjourned for the third consecutive time, he has been unable to secure any relief so far. Although the court has maintained a stay on his arrest until the next hearing, the Datia seat remains vacant following the cancellation of his legislative membership.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14.