'RO Purifiers Not Needed In Areas Receiving Water Supply From Upper Lake,' Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Inspects Water Filtration Plant At Arera Hills, Assures Quality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai inspected Bhopal Municipal Corporation's water filtration plant located opposite the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Arera Hills, on Tuesday. She assured the water quality and emphasised that the residents receiving supply from Upper Lake need not to install RO water purifiers at home.

Mayor Rai was accompanied by MIC member and BJP District President Ravindra Yati. During the visit, she observed the entire process of how water drawn from the 'Bada Talab' (Upper Lake) is purified at the filtration plant.

She also got the water tested in the on-site laboratory and subsequently gave it a thumbs-up. She noted that, given the summer season, water consumption has increased significantly. Complaints had been received from several areas regarding low water pressure during supply. Consequently, she conducted this inspection alongside MIC member Yati, R.K. Singh Baghel, Zone President Brijula ​​Sachan, and various officials.

This facility receives water from the Upper Lake (Bada Talab). The water, here, goes through multiple filtiration stages and is purified before being supplied to localities. The mayor said that she received several complaints regarding the quality of the water supplied from the Bada Talab—which serves half of the city's population. Therefore, the entire system was thoroughly examined today.

"Following this inspection, I can confidently state that residents in areas receiving water from the Bada Talab need not install RO water purifiers; the water being supplied from this facility is pure," Mayor said.

District President and Superintending Engineer Drink Water

During the inspection, the Mayor and other public representatives got the water tested in the laboratory. The water passed the quality tests. District President Yati and Superintending Engineer Udit Garg drank the water in the presence of Mayor Rai, to reiterate water fitness.

Water Supply in Bhopal: Sourced from Four Locations

Notably, resisents in Bhopal receive water supply from four sources, with Kolar Dam fulfilling 50% needs of the city. Water from the Kerwa Dam serves colonies situated along Kolar Road, while water from the Bada Talab is supplied to areas such as Lalghati and Koh-e-Fiza. Additionally, water from the Narmada River reaches several localities, specifically catering to areas along Hoshangabad Road and the colonies connected to it.