Thief Makes Way Into Welding Shop Via Roof In MP's Datia, Escapes With Stacks Of Cash -- Caught On CCTV

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A thief entered a welding shop in a filmi style and stole cash and other items in Datia on Thursday.

The incident took place near Gurukul School at Rajghat Tiraha in Rajgarh by hanging from the roof and shutter “like a monkey” before escaping with cash and other items.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the video is now going viral on social media.

The incident took place under the limits of Kotwali Police Station. In the CCTV footage, the thief can be seen using the roof and shutter to enter the shop in an unusual way.

He can be seen hanging from the roof, then taking the help of different stands or items kept inside the shop to get down.

After getting inside, he allegedly stole cash and valuables before fleeing from the spot.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Thief Enters Welding Shop By Hanging From Roof And Shutter; Steals Cash, Goods In MP's Datia#MadhyaPradesh #Datia #MPNews pic.twitter.com/4YY2GOPnmL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 21, 2026

The complaint was lodged by shop owner Govind Ahirwar, following which police registered a case and began an investigation.

The residents were shocked after they got to know that the shop is located only around 300 to 400 metres away from the police station. And, how the criminals today are not fearing anything.

The road is also frequently used by police and administrative officials. Despite this, the thief managed to carry out the theft without fear.

The viral CCTV video has also raised questions over night patrolling in the city. Local people said weak police patrolling at night allows thieves and criminals to commit crimes and escape easily.

Police officials said that the investigation is going on and efforts are being made to identify and catch the accused seen in the CCTV footage.