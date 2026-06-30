Ice Cream Lure, Swift Rescue: Nine-Year-Old Abducted, Found Safe Within Hours; Accused Escapes In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was rescued safely within hours after being abducted by an unidentified motorcyclist in the Ashoka Garden area on Tuesday morning. The kidnapper is yet to be traced, police said.

According to police, the girl, Poorvi Panwar, was returning home from a temple in New Subhash Colony when the accused approached her, claiming to be a friend of her father.

He allegedly persuaded the child to ride with him by offering to drop her at school and buy her ice cream.

When the girl did not return home, her family reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found images of her leaving on the suspect's motorcycle.

They immediately informed Ashoka Garden police, who launched a citywide search and alerted patrol teams.

The child was found unharmed within a few hours on Thandi Sadak near Shaurya Smarak, close to the MP Nagar-TT Nagar border in Arera Colony.

Police suspect the accused abandoned her after panicking due to increased police movement or other unforeseen circumstances before fleeing the scene.

A medical examination confirmed that the girl had not suffered any physical injuries or assault. Police have launched a search to identify and arrest the accused.