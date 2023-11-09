We Did What Cong, BJP Failed To Do In 75 Years: Kejriwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and BJP mainly ruled the country for 75 years but leaders of both parties just filled their own houses and did nothing for the people AAP government in Delhi and Punjab had worked in education, health and power sectors and the same will be done in Madhya Pradesh as well, said Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

He said “Today in Delhi and in Punjab, children of rich people are studying and some of them are getting selected in IIT Kharagpur. Through Mohalla clinic all rich and poor are getting free of cost treatment,” said Kejriwal addressing a public meeting in Chachoura of Guna district.

AAP –led government is providing free electricity and it can also happen in Madhya Pradesh, as the voters have to decide on the next government . British rulers looted the country for 200 years but "our own political parties are looting the country every five years taking turns, he said. The Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal participated in a three kilometers road show in favor of party candidate Mamta Meena.