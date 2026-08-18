WCR Bhopal Division Records 29.41% Revenue Growth In July Compared To 2025

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division of West Central Railway recorded total revenue of Rs 183.16 crore in July 2026, which was 10.96% higher than the monthly target of Rs 165.07 crore. A significant increase of 29.41% in total revenue was recorded compared to July last year.

Meanwhile, the division’s total revenue from April to July 2026 stood at Rs 712.49 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 696.03 crore for the period by 2.36%. A growth of 16.25% was recorded compared to the corresponding period last year.

Passenger revenue in July 2026 stood at Rs 97.42 crore, which was 2.98% higher than the target of Rs 94.60 crore. Passenger revenue increased by 13.58% compared to July last year.

Passenger revenue from April to July 2026 stood at Rs 365.18 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 362.23 crore by 0.79%. Passenger revenue grew by 11.16% compared to the same period last year.

A positive trend was also observed in passenger numbers. In July 2026, approximately 3.744 million passengers travelled from stations under the division, which was 6.15% higher than the target and 8.65% higher than the number recorded in July last year.

During the April–July 2026 period, a total of 14.55 million passengers travelled, exceeding the target by 1.73% and showing a 4.11% increase compared to the previous year.

41.40% Increase in Freight Revenue in July

The division’s freight sector also performed impressively in July. Freight earnings in July 2026 stood at Rs 74.28 crore, surpassing the target of Rs 52.53 crore by 41.40%. This represents a remarkable 58.79% increase in freight earnings compared to July last year.

Read Also Token Distribution System For Tatkal Reservation On Bhopal Division To Be Implemented From August 1

From April to July 2026, freight earnings totalled Rs 294.48 crore, which was 14.74% above the target of Rs 256.66 crore and 28.84% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Freight transportation of approximately 0.61 million tonnes was recorded in July 2026, an increase of about 48.78% compared to the 0.41 million tonnes recorded during the same month last year.

Rs 3.75 Crore Revenue from Ticket Checking in July

As a result of regular and intensive ticket-checking drives conducted by the Bhopal Division, revenue of Rs 3.75 crore was generated from ticket checking in July 2026. This figure exceeded the monthly target by 10.59% and was 32.71% higher than the revenue recorded in July last year.

Total revenue from ticket checking between April and July 2026 stood at Rs 17.50 crore, marking an 11.80% increase compared to the same period last year.

The division is taking effective measures to curb ticketless travel and is continuously raising awareness among passengers about the importance of travelling with valid tickets.

In July 2026, revenue generated from non-fare and commercial activities stood at Rs 28.41 lakh, marking a 67% increase compared to July last year. Publicity revenue from April to July 2026 amounted to Rs 2.64 crore, which was 44.75% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Senior DCM Shri Saurabh Kataria stated that the division is making continuous efforts to further enhance its financial performance by optimising available resources while maintaining a balance between passenger amenities, operational efficiency and revenue growth.