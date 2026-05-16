‘Watermelon Is Not The Cause,’ Says Sheopur Doctor After Father Dies, Son Remains Critical After Dinner At Home-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new update has emerged in the Sheopur father-son illness case, where a man died and his son remains critical after both reportedly fell sick following dinner on Thursday night.

A video statement of District Hospital Sheopur Civil Surgeon Dr. R.B. Goel has come to light, in which he clarified that the death of a man and the critical condition of his son cannot yet be confirmed to have been caused by watermelon consumption.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: A man died and his son is critical, their family and relatives claim that they had 'kaddu (pumpkin) ki sabzi' for dinner and later consumed watermelon.



Dr RB Goel, Civil Surgeon, District Hospital Sheopur says, "Two patients were brought to… pic.twitter.com/iI9yWLzofi — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

The case had created concern after reports claimed that a father and son fell seriously ill after eating watermelon. The father later died, while the son remains critical and is on ventilator support at the hospital.

However, Dr. Goel said the exact reason behind their condition is still not clear and people should not directly link the incident to watermelon at this stage.

According to the doctor, both patients were brought to the district hospital in critical condition after having dinner on Thursday night, which included pumpkin (kaddu). Relatives told doctors that after they started feeling a burning sensation in the chest and stomach, they ate watermelon hoping to get relief. But their condition did not improve.

The doctor further said that both patients complained mainly of breathing difficulty and choking. He added that this does not match common symptoms usually seen in food poisoning caused by watermelon, as there were no complaints of vomiting or diarrhoea.

The father was later referred to another hospital but died on the way. His postmortem has been conducted and doctors say the exact cause of death will become clear only after the report arrives.

Meanwhile, the son, identified as Binod, remains admitted in critical condition and doctors are continuing treatment.

Despite rumours linking the incident to watermelon, hospital authorities have appealed to people not to jump to conclusions until the medical reports are released.