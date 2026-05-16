Rooster Finds ‘Coolest Spot’ Inside Police Lockup Amid Heatwave In Chhatarpur; SDOP Says Bird Walked In During Cleaning-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While social media users are busy questioning how a rooster landed inside a police lockup in Chhatarpur, the bird itself seemed completely unbothered, quietly enjoying what may have been the coolest and safest place around during the extreme heat.

The video, which is being widely shared online, shows a rooster inside the lockup at the Atkoha police outpost under Lavkushnagar police station area.

However, Lavkushnagar SDOP said the rooster had accidentally entered the lockup while the outpost was being cleaned.

In the clip, the rooster can be seen moving around inside the cell, seemingly trying to find a way out, while someone records the unusual moment on camera.

Watch the video below :

मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर से एक बेहद अजीब मामला सामने आया है। अटकौहां पुलिस चौकी के लॉकअप में किसी आरोपी की जगह एक मुर्गा बंद मिला, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। पुरुष बंदी गृह में मुर्गे को देखकर लोग हैरानी जता रहे हैं और वीडियो जमकर चर्चा में बना हुआ है।… pic.twitter.com/Z7vGR3Kz2B — INH 24X7 (@inhnewsindia) May 15, 2026

As the video went viral, people came up with all kinds of reactions and jokes online. Some social media users even sarcastically claimed that the rooster had been locked up by police for a “chicken party.”

However, Lavkushnagar SDOP Naveen Dubey dismissed such claims and said the rooster had accidentally entered the lockup while the outpost was being cleaned.

According to Dubey, cleaning work was underway at the police outpost when the rooster walked inside the lockup on its own.

He said the person doing the cleaning then shut the gate and recorded the video. He clearly stated that there was no truth to claims related to any party.

Meanwhile, outpost in-charge Sohan Singh Saiyam and Lavkushnagar police station in-charge Ajay Ambe did not respond to the matter.

Despite the clarification from police officials, the unusual video continues to circulate widely on social media and has become a major talking point in the district.