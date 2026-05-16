Case Filed Against 'Thakur Chaat Bhandar' For Preparing Food In Unhygienic Condition In Jabalpur; VIDEO Shows Filthy Area With Garbage Around

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case was filed against a food factory after the food department found unhygienic conditions during a raid conducted on Saturday in Jabalpur.

A food factory operating in the Dixitpura area of Mahatma Gandhi Ward in Jabalpur was raided by the food department after complaints of unhygienic food preparation on Saturday.

A team led by Food Safety Officer Devendra Dubey raided the factory of Thakur Chaat Bhandar and found several serious issues during the inspection.

They found the chaat items were being prepared in an open area without proper cleanliness with garbage lying around the place and the food was being made completely in the open.

The Jabalpur collector Raghvendra Singh took X to post a video, showing the unhygenic pluc unhealthy condition around the Chaat Bhandaar shop.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the food department carried out the raid after receiving complaints about food being prepared in dirty conditions.

Officials found that chaat items were being prepared in an open area without proper cleanliness. Garbage was lying around the place and the food was being made completely in the open, raising concerns over public health and possible infections.

According to officials, after an anti-encroachment drive in the area, the shop owner had started preparing food in an open space.

Local residents had been complaining to the administration, saying the unhygienic setup in a populated area was spreading dirt and increasing the risk of disease. People from the locality had also protested and demanded action.

During the inspection, the team also found that domestic LPG cylinders were being used for commercial work. Officials said this is a serious violation and the concerned department will also be informed for further action.

Food Safety Officer Devendra Dubey said the place where the food was being prepared did not have a food license. Due to the dirty and unsafe conditions, the department ordered the work to stop immediately.

Action will also be taken under Section 56 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, and the case will be presented before the competent court.